Donald Keith Morrison

Morrison, Donald Keith Age 75 of Prior Lake, passed away on August 26, 2021. Preceded by his parents John and Grace, wife Shirley, grandson Mickael, and Christina Androff. Survived by his children and their families: Christopher (Pauline and Landon), Bret (Julie, Drew, and Jason), and Jody; his brothers John (Joan, Steve, Lori, and Beth) and Robert (Joseph Roach); partner Diane Androff, and Diane's children and families: Mike (Michelle, Chase, and Julia), and Kim. Don grew up in Duluth, met Shirley at UMD, and was married for 32 years. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Don served his country as a Sergeant in Vietnam. He spent most of his career in Minneapolis working for the Pillsbury family as CFO of Sargent Management Company. Don was lucky to find love a second time and spent the last two decades of his life as Diane's partner. Don was an avid golfer, loved any (and all) dogs, and enjoyed going to Florida and Arizona to avoid the winters and spend time with family. All who knew Don will miss his humor, wit, and spirit greatly. A celebration of life will be held on October 10 from 1-4 pm at the Legends Golf Club in Prior Lake. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the MN Humane Society.