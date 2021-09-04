LeRoy Gerhard Aretz

Aretz, LeRoy Gerhard 92, passed away on June 29th, 2021 at his home in New Hope, MN. LeRoy was born on January 11, 1929 to John and Eleanor Aretz and was the eldest of 5 children (LaVerna, Lester, Marilyn and Anna Lou). LeRoy spent two years serving his Country in the Army during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged in 1953. He was married to Marion Czech, who passed away several years later, together they had two daughters, Mary Ellen and Beth. LeRoy then met Martha Kluckman and they were united in marriage on October, 21, 1972. LeRoy gained two children from the marriage, Gary and DiAnn. LeRoy and Martha were happily married for over 48 years and spent those years building a life together, raising their children and when their children were grown, they spent time traveling across the US on different bus trips. In his spare time, LeRoy could be found in his woodshop, building things for charity, gifts for his family and friends or creating something that would be handy to have around the house. If he wasn't woodworking he was tending to his beautiful garden or spending time with family and friends. LeRoy was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a beloved grandfather and great- grandfather. He left a mark on anyone who met him and will be forever missed. A funeral service will be held at St. Raphael's Church on September 10th, 2021 at 10 a.m. (visitation starts at 9 a.m.). He will then be laid to rest at Fort Snelling following the service at 12:45 p.m. GILLBROTHERS.com New Hope 763-531-1117.