CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hope, MN

LeRoy Gerhard Aretz

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Aretz, LeRoy Gerhard 92, passed away on June 29th, 2021 at his home in New Hope, MN. LeRoy was born on January 11, 1929 to John and Eleanor Aretz and was the eldest of 5 children (LaVerna, Lester, Marilyn and Anna Lou). LeRoy spent two years serving his Country in the Army during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged in 1953. He was married to Marion Czech, who passed away several years later, together they had two daughters, Mary Ellen and Beth. LeRoy then met Martha Kluckman and they were united in marriage on October, 21, 1972. LeRoy gained two children from the marriage, Gary and DiAnn. LeRoy and Martha were happily married for over 48 years and spent those years building a life together, raising their children and when their children were grown, they spent time traveling across the US on different bus trips. In his spare time, LeRoy could be found in his woodshop, building things for charity, gifts for his family and friends or creating something that would be handy to have around the house. If he wasn't woodworking he was tending to his beautiful garden or spending time with family and friends. LeRoy was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a beloved grandfather and great- grandfather. He left a mark on anyone who met him and will be forever missed. A funeral service will be held at St. Raphael's Church on September 10th, 2021 at 10 a.m. (visitation starts at 9 a.m.). He will then be laid to rest at Fort Snelling following the service at 12:45 p.m. GILLBROTHERS.com New Hope 763-531-1117.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Gary, MN
City
New Hope, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country In The Army#Honorably Discharged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Army
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy