Nancy P. Bjerke

Marianne “Nancy” Shipley Rhoads, wife of the late Donald Vail Rhoads and daughter of Walter Penn Shipley Jr. and Mary Dawson Strawbridge, died on August 3, 2021. From her parents she inherited the gentle kindness, sense of fun, and appreciation of history which imbued everything she did. With her husband by her side, she engaged in adventure that brought her face to face with bears in the wilderness and took her around the world.