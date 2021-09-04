Nancy P. Bjerke
Bjerke, Nancy P. Age 82, of Mpls., passed away Sept 1, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, Blair Bjerke, parents Lorenz and Helen Lange, and brother Walter Lange. Survived by cousins, grand-cousins, great-grand- cousins and friends who will miss her energy and spunk. Nancy was a master gardener. After retiring as an HR manager, she became a tour guide at the Arboretum, driving the tram until her second retirement at age 80. Private memorial celebration and inurnment. Washburn-McReavy 612-721-1651.www.startribune.com
