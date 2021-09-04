CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Nancy P. Bjerke

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Bjerke, Nancy P. Age 82, of Mpls., passed away Sept 1, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, Blair Bjerke, parents Lorenz and Helen Lange, and brother Walter Lange. Survived by cousins, grand-cousins, great-grand- cousins and friends who will miss her energy and spunk. Nancy was a master gardener. After retiring as an HR manager, she became a tour guide at the Arboretum, driving the tram until her second retirement at age 80. Private memorial celebration and inurnment. Washburn-McReavy 612-721-1651.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Spunk#Mpls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Philadelphia, PAChestnut Hill Local

Marianne “Nancy” Shipley Rhoads

Marianne “Nancy” Shipley Rhoads, wife of the late Donald Vail Rhoads and daughter of Walter Penn Shipley Jr. and Mary Dawson Strawbridge, died on August 3, 2021. From her parents she inherited the gentle kindness, sense of fun, and appreciation of history which imbued everything she did. With her husband by her side, she engaged in adventure that brought her face to face with bears in the wilderness and took her around the world.
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Nancy Barker

August 7, 1937 to July 09, 2021- Nancy passed away at her home in Gresham, Oregon. Nancy Louise (Gustafson) Barker passed away July 9 at her home in Gresham, Oregon. She was born on August 7, 1937, to Kermit and Bernice Gustafson in Vancouver B.C. The family moved a few years later to Seattle where she attended school and later the University of Washington, receiving a degree in Secondary English Education. After graduation she moved to Portland and then to Sandy in 1964 to raise a family.
Sumter, SCItem

NANCY L. GRIFFIN

Graveside service for Nancy L. Griffin was held at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Mulberry Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1400 Mulberry Church Road, Sumter. A public viewing was held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. She was born on Dec. 17, 1938, in Brodgen, to the late Clarice Wilson...
Obituariesramblernewspapers.com

Nancy Ann Crump Spicer

Nancy Ann Crump Spicer went to join her loved ones in Heaven on August 9,…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy