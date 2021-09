This is a rush transcript from "MediaBuzz," September 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): If there is a media consensus beyond the debate of whether our military should have stayed in Afghanistan for 20 years or gotten out much sooner, it's that the chaotic withdrawal was badly botched, that the terrorist murder of 13 service members was an atrocity, and that no Americans should have been left behind.