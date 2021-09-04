Idaho Falls woman uses bear spray to protect pets from wolves near Kelly Canyon

I love a scenic drive. Very soothing. Took a drive from Meridian to Idaho City that was really lovely. But it was an hour long and I had to pee for the latter half of the drive. Thankfully technology is a thing, and you can experience a scenic drive in a condensed amount of time without using gas, which in this economy is annoying to shell out money for. YoutTuber, dukatista657 took a ride from Idaho Falls, ID to Jackson, WY and cut together this 15 minute video.