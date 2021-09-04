CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls woman uses bear spray to protect pets from wolves near Kelly Canyon

By JERRY PAINTER
Billings Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepending on the traffic, you can be at the trailhead in about 35 minutes from Idaho Falls. Stephanie Liddle was taking her three dogs on their weekly outdoor hike up the popular Sidewinder Trail from the Stinking Springs trailhead, just east of Heise Hot Springs resort. She had gone about two miles or so, listening to some Van Halen on her phone and paying close attention to where she stepped. Then she heard some odd barking.

billingsgazette.com

Animalsidaho.gov

Doorbell cameras capture footage of mountain lion in Eagle

Idaho Fish and Game staff in the Southwest Region received reports of a mountain lion in an Eagle neighborhood near Dry Creek on Aug. 20. Two doorbell security cameras, approximately a quarter-mile apart, captured footage of a mountain lion in the early hours of the morning. There have been no...
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Drive From Idaho Falls to Jackson, Wyoming in 15 Minutes

I love a scenic drive. Very soothing. Took a drive from Meridian to Idaho City that was really lovely. But it was an hour long and I had to pee for the latter half of the drive. Thankfully technology is a thing, and you can experience a scenic drive in a condensed amount of time without using gas, which in this economy is annoying to shell out money for. YoutTuber, dukatista657 took a ride from Idaho Falls, ID to Jackson, WY and cut together this 15 minute video.
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

Game & Fish to give away bear spray next week

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Teton County Fair & Rodeo Grounds. Wyoming Game and Fish Large Carnivore Biologist Mike Boyce said 100 cans of bear spray will be given...
oilcity.news

Wyoming Game and Fish holding bear spray giveaway in Lander

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be giving away free bear spray on Friday, September 3 at its Lander Regional Office. 100 cans of bear spray will be given to hunters and anglers possessing a current Wyoming license on a first-come-first-serve basis. “Bear spray is an...
AnimalsModesto Bee

Bison tosses woman who got too close at South Dakota state park, officials say

A woman at a South Dakota state park got too close to a bison. An aggravated bison tossed the woman at Custer State Park on Saturday, park officials said. A couple had been walking back from a wedding reception at a pavilion in the state park when they encountered a small herd of bison near the trail, Kobee Stalder, the visitor services program manager, told McClatchy News.
AnimalsPosted by
WyoFile

A close encounter with wolves and fear

This summer, three of us were hiking in Alaska’s western Brooks Range when we encountered a pack of eight wolves. We were far from any help when they moved toward us, paused and then disappeared behind a low ridge. When they re-emerged seconds later, they’d lined up along the crest...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Steals Wolf Pack's Kill Before They Gang Up On Him

In Yellowstone National Park there are two apex predators jostling for top spot. After the reintroduction of wolves and the conservancy of grizzly bears, there are more wolves and bears in the park than there have been in decades. As a result, grizzlies and bears must renegotiate who's the boss, and that means frequent squabbles over food.
Posted by
Whiskey Riff

Alaskan Hunter Is Lucky To Survive Grizzly Bear Attack

A 39-year-old man is in stable condition with a new collection of cuts and puncture wounds, but he’s lucky to be alive after he was mauled by a grizzly bear sow and her two cubs inside of the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve in Alaska. According to the Anchorage...
Oregon Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Oregon Man Dies In Fall At Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon, Ariz. – A Tygh Valley, Oregon man, David Colburn, has died after a fall in the Grand Canyon. On Saturday, August 28, at approximately 4:19 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an injured non-commercial river trip participant in the Deer Creek Narrows within Grand Canyon National Park. The participant, Mr. Colburn, fell approximately 50 feet while on a hike in the narrows and could not be located by members of the river trip.
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Hunters, anglers eligible for free bear spray

Are you a hunter or angler short on change who’d rather not get mauled by a grizzly bear?. Today’s your day. At 8 a.m. the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding a bear spray giveaway in the parking lot along the east side of the Teton County Fairgrounds. To be eligible, all you need is to possess a valid hunting or fishing license.

