Arizona State

Navajo Nation and the Arizona Commerce Authority Sign MOU to Expand Film and Media Industry in Arizona

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavajo Nation and the Arizona Commerce Authority announced today a new partnership to promote Navajo Nation as a major international film and media destination. The partnership, which was outlined in a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aims to build a foundation of generational opportunities in the film and media industry.

