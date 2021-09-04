Navajo Nation and the Arizona Commerce Authority Sign MOU to Expand Film and Media Industry in Arizona

Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and drink, has announced today that it has signed a new lease in Scottsdale Quarter, a popular high-end multi-use development that is a proven attraction for the surrounding hotels, high-end residential areas and business districts. Located at 15059 N Scottsdale Rd and expected to open late 2022, the Scottsdale location joins Puttshack’s growing list of upcoming locations, including Oak Brook (Chicago), Miami, Boston, Houston and Nashville. Puttshack successfully opened its first U.S. location in Atlanta in April 2021. Puttshack will be a major entertainment destination for Scottsdale residents and visitors alike. The more than 25,000 square-feet, two-story space will feature four custom-made, tech-driven, highly competitive mini golf courses, powered by the brand’s leading patented Trackaball technology that keeps score for you as you play and elevates the game experience. The game play is matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and full cocktail bar, as well as world-class hospitality and a high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe. The location will hold multiple private event spaces for exclusive parties, both indoors and within the expansive outdoor patio areas on both floors. “Scottsdale’s young, dynamic and active community makes it a priority market for us, and we look forward to being a key tenant in Scottsdale Quarter,” says Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. “As the leader in tech-forward social entertainment, we can’t wait to expand Puttshack’s presence in Arizona and other top-tier markets across the entire U.S.”
Comments / 1