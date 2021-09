CELINA - It seemed like Fort Recovery would have some momentum going into the second set, but Celina would have none of that. After a wild first set that Celina won in extra points, the Bulldogs dominated the final two to take a 28-26, 25-9, 25-16 Mercer County volleyball victory over the Indians on Tuesday night at the intermediate school gymnasium. The win moves the Bulldogs to 8-0 on the season as the Indians drop their fourth straight match after starting 4-0.