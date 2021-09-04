Peyton's Place

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed RB Peyton Barber to the active roster from the Washington Football Team's practice squad, the club announced Saturday. Barber, a 5-foot-11, 225-pound running back joins the Raiders after a one-year stint with the Washington Football Team. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 and spent the first four years of his career (2016-19) with club. Over his five-year career, Barber has appeared in 79 contests with 30 starts, while carrying the ball 645 times for 2,245 yards and 19 TDs in addition to 61 receptions for 361 yards and two TDs.