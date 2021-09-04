64-Year-Old Cocoa Man Dies in Vehicle Crash on SR-520
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A 64-year-old Cocoa man has died after a vehicle crash Friday afternoon on State Road 520 near Clearlake Rd., according to Florida Highway Patrol. State troopers say the man attempted to make a left turn onto Clearlake Road but was struck by an oncoming vehicle driven by 28-year-old Cocoa man traveling westbound on State Road 520 in the inside travel lane approaching State Road Clearlake Road.spacecoastdaily.com
Comments / 0