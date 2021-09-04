The Inevitable Growth of Post-Pandemic Gig Economy

In 2020, the gig economy grew 33%, a rate 8.25 times faster than the US economy as a whole. 2 million Americans tried gig work for the first time, likely to make ends meet after losing traditional employment. Predictions say that almost half the US population will have engaged in gig work by 2027. 4 in 5 US companies want to increase their use of gig workers while 50% of organizations have already done so. Despite this, the pandemic did not create gig work.