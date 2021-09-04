CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Shop TVs under $500, 20% off appliances and more at the Best Buy Labor Day sale

Detroit Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Labor Day weekend is here and many merchants are having blowout sales to celebrate the holiday. Best Buy is no exception—its sale, which is on through to 11:59 p.m. CT on Monday, September 6, includes deals on everything from televisions to laptops, appliances, headphones and more. But with limited quantities available on the hottest items, you'll want to act quickly before you miss out.

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Tvs#Samsung Tv#Tv Deals#Android Tv#Shop#Reviewed#Best Buy#Android Tv#K Uhd#Lg G1 Gallery Oled Tv#Frigidaire#Dw80r9950ut#Airfry#French#Asus#Dell#Lenovo#Sennheiser Momentum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ElectronicsCNET

HP Labor Day sale: Big discounts on laptops, desktops, monitors and more

Celebrate not working on a Monday by cashing in on HP's Labor Day sale. The sale runs until Saturday, Sept. 11, and features discounts on laptops, desktops, monitors and more. We've rounded up the best deals available right now, and we'll update this story as new deals emerge and others sell out. And keep an eye on HP's sale page here for all of its Labor Day deals, some of which are flash sales that last only a few hours.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals for their children in preparation for the new school year, make sure that you’re checking out back-to-school laptop deals instead of gaming laptop deals for affordable options. However, if most of these offers are still above your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals, which include Walmart’s $170 discount for the Samsung CB4 that lowers its price to just $129 from its original price of $299.
ElectronicsCNET

Best 4K TV for 2021

Most TVs with a screen size of at least 43 inches are available in 4K resolution. It's no longer an expensive step-up feature, because prices for 4K TVs are now basically equivalent to older, lower-resolution 1080p TVs. It's hard to find any model that isn't 4K if you're shopping for a 50-inch screen or bigger.
ElectronicsCNET

Don't buy a new TV at the wrong time. Here's when prices will drop

Are you looking to buy a new TV, but want the best price possible? Don't worry, the next best time to purchase is approaching. Prices for screens big and small follow a regular annual cycle, and knowing that cycle can save you some money or at least anxiety about getting ripped off. Here's the pattern: New TVs are announced at CES in January. Current model year TVs start shipping in the spring and summer, and that's when they're at their most expensive. In other words, those fancy 2021 TVs cost more right now than they will a little later in the year.
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the best laptop you can buy for under $300 today

If you’re heading back to school soon, you’re probably thinking about what technology you need to make your high school or college life go a little more conveniently. One good purchase to make is this HP 15.6-inch Celeron-based laptop — the 15-dw1001wm. It’s just $249 right now at Walmart, representing a savings of $130 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a cheap way to be able to type up your class notes or write up papers, this is a great way to do so without spending a fortune. You can use it to stream your favorite shows in the evenings too giving you some fun entertainment along the way. Let’s take a look into why it’s worth purchasing.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Samsung's 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV has dropped by $500 for one day

The Samsung Q80A 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV has dropped to $2,199.99 today. You find this deal at both Best Buy, Amazon, and a couple other places. It started out as a Best Buy deal of the day, but Amazon has since matched the price. It won't be available at either retailer by this time tomorrow, so grab it while you can. The TV normally sells for around $2,700, and it has never gone below $2,600 before. Today's deal is a great price, and the TV has a ton of great features that'll help it become the centerpiece of your living room.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Black Friday laptop deals 2021: When does the sale start and what deals can we expect?

Though it’s still months away, retailers are already preparing for the biggest sales event on the commercial calendar. This year’s Black Friday starts on 26 November, and will see prices cut on everything from gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing.Why are we talking about it now? Well, because Black Friday starts earlier and earlier each year. Amazon is particularly keen, and has a reputation for launching Black Friday deals as early as October.Unlike the Amazon Prime Day sale, Black Friday isn’t exclusive to any one retailer. Everybody gets involved – including Amazon – but also a wide selection...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ElectronicsEW.com

10 of the best Labor Day TV deals you can shop from LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more

Fall is just a few days away, and the holiday season will be here in a jiffy. Whether you're looking for a way to better accommodate family and friends or watch your favorite seasonal movies on a crystal clear screen, all the Labor Day TV sales happening right now make it a great time to upgrade your entertainment setup. Walmart, Amazon, and Target all have marked down TVs you can shop this week, including options from LG and Samsung.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

A 60-inch 4K TV for only $450? It’s real at Best Buy today

You should grab every opportunity to upgrade your home theater, and that includes monitoring for 4K TV deals that fit your budget. It’s highly recommended that you keep Best Buy TV deals within your radar, as the retailer rolls out offers like this $100 discount for the Hisense 60A6G, bringing the 4K TV‘s price down to just $450 from its original price of $550.
ElectronicsTom's Guide

Samsung unveils massive 98-inch 4K Neo QLED TV to outdo OLED

Samsung is expanding its lineup of TVs with new sizes for popular models, including Neo QLED 4K TVs and lifestyle models like The Frame and The Terrace. With a total of five new models, Samsung's current model lineup is now available in more varieties and screen sizes than any other TV maker.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

TCL’s ultra-slim X9 Google TV comes with its own soundbar and webcam

TCL has finally taken the wraps off its highly anticipated first OD Zero TV — an 85-inch 8K QLED model that uses the company’s ultra-thin mini-LED backlight technology, known as the X9. Priced at $10,000, the X9 joins TCL’s previously announced Google TV-powered models, but goes further, with a built-in pop-up webcam for making Google Duo video calls, and a dedicated soundbar. It’s expected that the X9 will hit stores before the end of 2021.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

Samsung Announces Changes To The Wall, New Sizes for Neo QLED 4K TVs

Just in time for CEDIA Expo 2021, Samsung has announced a range of new size options for its Neo QLED 4K TVs and Lifestyle TVs, as well as a brand new iteration of its The Wall TV. Samsung has also updated its Platinum Program, which through close partner collaboration, which the company says has improved its CI channel share to its highest level in many years, giving partners an even greater ability to grow their businesses.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

This 65-inch LG 4K TV is $270 off at Best Buy

Labor Day TV sales are winding down now that the holiday weekend is over, but Best Buy is still offering some can’t miss deals on a range of excellent televisions. For example, you can get the 65-inch LG NanoCell 81 Series 4K TV for $629 at Best Buy. That’s a massive $270 off its usual price, which makes this easily one of the best TV deals we’ve seen all year.
Electronicshometoys.com

10 Best 75-Inch TVs

Televisions have made substantial technological advances in recent years. From improved displays to crisper audio and more, the newest products offer incredible features. Following the age-old saying that bigger is better, larger screens are one of the more popular TV trends that have emerged. As bigger screens dominate the market,...
ElectronicsThe Verge

The best Labor Day 2021 TV deals

Labor Day in the US is a great opportunity to get deals on many types of tech products. Of course, we’re covering all of the best discounts across categories in our detailed guide to the best Labor Day sales, but we’ve made this post just to focus on the many 4K TV deals happening this weekend. There are deals on value-focused models that make it easy to get started right away with streaming TV and movie content, as well as TVs that have high-end features and a higher cost.
BusinessNew York Post

Amazon reportedly releasing its own big-screen TVs with Alexa features

Amazon plans to release a series of big-screen televisions in the US as soon as this October, putting the company in direct competition with companies like Samsung, LG and Sony, according to a new report. The TVs will come with equipped with Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant and will range in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy