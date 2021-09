Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Stephen Mancuso, Motorcar Specialist with Bonhams, who talks about his work to find, appraise, and bring unique, rare and exotic cars to auction. Bonhams is the oldest auction house in the world, founded in 1793 in London. The company is headquartered still in London with US offices in New York, Los Angeles, Memphis, Portland, and North Carolina. During the interview, Stephen talks about how he got into the industry, working with the Tupelo Automobile Museum, how the auction process works, advice for collectors and the families of collectors, and much more.