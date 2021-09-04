Pakistan seeks to establish itself as the preferred interlocutor of the Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 9 (ANI): The blitzkrieg of the Taliban in Afghanistan is an issue of debate among experts. Apart from determination, a military conquest is also a battle of resources, so where did the Taliban get the funds to conduct their blitz through the nation while they kept negotiating in Doha?Sergio Restelli, writing in The Times of Israel said that this brings to the fore the question that even after 20 years of constant efforts to root out the Taliban, how did they have the strength and the capacity, not to mention the wherewithal to press for a military offensive and take the entire nation in a handful of days?Terrorist groups, like criminal organisations, aren't very keen on transparency and accountability so much forensic financial intelligence is required in these cases to connect the dots and trace the source of funds. Recently, British media organisations have invested deeply to discover the Taliban's funding network, reported The Times of Israel.