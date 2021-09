In 2008, when he played Billy Elliot in a stage musical, Tom Holland He did not imagine what would come next. It is that, in 2017, with the premiere of Spider-Man: homecoming his career was aimed at the highest catapulting him to international fame. So much so that, on December 17, the actor will once again put himself in the shoes of Peter Parker, at least for the last time in Spider-Man: no way home.