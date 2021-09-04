The tension between Morocco and Algeria takes its toll on gas

On the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, the Taliban reappear in triumph on the Afghan scene. A loop of errors is closed that seems to refer to the starting point, as if nothing had changed, in a circular march of history. Not at all. In the interim of the War on Terror there have been two tectonic movements and a change of course. China, India or Vietnam emerge: Asia comes to the fore. The Middle East implodes: Syria and Libya pulverized, Lebanon decaying, and the Shiite-Sunni divide sharper than ever. The rise and fall of two blocks. And the United States pivots toward the Pacific, distancing first, and approaching second on the Indo-Pacific flank. Afghanistan’s exit responds to this new orientation, leaving the abysmal pit of the Afg-Pak-Taliban network at the disposal of its rivals, China, Iran and Russia. Will they go into it?