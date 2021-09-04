CoD Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Iron Trials ’84 Date, Patch Time, and Details

Call of Duty: Warzone is a title in constant evolution, it is in the middle of its Season 5 and the update Reloaded is imminent: the next one is coming September 9 and it brings with it important changes and novelties that will be added progressively. One of the great incentives is el modo Iron Trials ’84, due to the way in which it will reinterpret the basic rules of battle royale. We tell you everything you need to know about it, along with the date and time of the update.