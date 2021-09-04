CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jamaica, Kenya, traffic light: colors of potential coalitions animate Germany’s election campaign

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe change of era in German politics is not limited to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s departure after 16 years at the helm of the country. In case the Germans did not have to manage enough emotions, the polls suggest that the new Executive who leaves the polls on September 26 will have to agree on three parties. If the intention to vote is maintained, none of the coalitions that have so far governed postwar Germany will have enough support to move forward. Neither will the Grand Coalition of Conservatives and Social Democrats who grudgingly agreed in 2017. The post-Merkel era will be one of fragmentation, with parties entering uncharted territory. If it was already difficult for two formations to close agreements, what will the three-way negotiations with five parties in contention be like?

