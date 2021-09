…If you look at the billions of dollars flowing into nonprofits every year, a lot of it is still going to the usual suspects — the large nonprofits with the most significant resources at their disposal. At in/PACT, we believe in community giving. Not only manifesting that in everything we do, but enabling that and empowering that for the companies we work with. Again, back to ‘growing the world’s heart,’ if we successfully help more people give more often through more channels to more charities, it multiplies the opportunities to make giving a daily act. This creates a better flow through economies of scale.