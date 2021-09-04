CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Stranger of Paradise and Project Triangle will be at TGS 2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe recently told you that the Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be held from September 30th (The opening ceremony will take place at 03:00), along with some of the companies that had confirmed their attendance. One of them is Square Enix, and we already know part of the games that will take to the fair. Among them are Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Stranger Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and Project Triangle Strategy. Then we leave you all the titles that will be present at the Japanese company conference. At the moment, there is no news about others like the expected Final Fantasy XVI.

