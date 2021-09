MORE INFORMATION: When will the third season of “The Ambassador’s Daughter” be released?. In the season finale of “The Ambassador’s Daughter,” Nare decides to get away from Sancar and Melek in order to heal their wounds. Through a heartbreaking letter, the young woman says goodbye to her lover: “I cannot love anyone including myself, I could not even love my daughter as I should have. I wanted to be a good mother, I wanted to be better than my family, but if I don’t go now I will commit the worst betrayal of my daughter. Melek will be better off without me, just as I was better off without my mother ”, says part of the writing.