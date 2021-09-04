The Afghan health system looks to collapse
When US troops arrived in Afghanistan in 2001, they found a land of dusty roads. With less than 80 kilometers of paved roads – with an area somewhat larger than France – many Afghans and, above all, many Afghans died on those roads or in hospitals that they had arrived too late. They, often bled to birth. In 2002, maternal mortality was 1,600 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to Unicef. In 2020, that macabre toll was 638 deaths, the UN estimates. This insufficient improvement runs the risk of being reversed with the coming to power of the Taliban on August 15.marketresearchtelecast.com
