Unexplained vaccine delays: after Pfizer’s presentation, no other laboratories went to MPs and opposition demands responses from Russia and China
The last to do so was Marcelo Figueiras, president of Richmond laboratories, who, before the eyes of the deputies present, explained the scope of the agreement that his company had just sealed with the Russian Fund for Direct Investment to package Sputnik V in Argentina. Minutes earlier, the CEO of Pfizer Nicolas Vaquer He had denied that the Casa Rosada had asked him for bribes to fix the agreement that was finally signed in August 2021.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0