CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Unexplained vaccine delays: after Pfizer’s presentation, no other laboratories went to MPs and opposition demands responses from Russia and China

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last to do so was Marcelo Figueiras, president of Richmond laboratories, who, before the eyes of the deputies present, explained the scope of the agreement that his company had just sealed with the Russian Fund for Direct Investment to package Sputnik V in Argentina. Minutes earlier, the CEO of Pfizer Nicolas Vaquer He had denied that the Casa Rosada had asked him for bribes to fix the agreement that was finally signed in August 2021.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Massa
Person
Santiago Cafiero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Nicolas Vaquer#The Chamber Of Deputies#Covax#Ucr#The Foreign Ministry#Russian#Tn Com Ar#The The Ruling Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Russia
Related
WorldPosted by
WDBO

Taiwan gets first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after long delay

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Taiwan received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines Thursday after a prolonged purchasing process that gave rise to a political blame game with China. Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech, the German company that had partnered with U.S.-based Pfizer...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

No U.S. capital should fund China and Russia’s Afghanistan exploits

As the Taliban takes control of Afghanistan, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is already signaling its intent to benefit from the withdrawal of U.S. armed forces and the fall of the Afghan government. Just hours after the Taliban seized control, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman asserted that Beijing was ready for “friendly cooperation with Afghanistan.”
IndustryPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
Traffic104.1 WIKY

Oil slips on China’s plan to release crude from reserves, airline demand woes

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices dipped on Friday, heading for weekly losses of nearly 2%, after China announced it would release oil from it strategic reserve and some U.S. airlines, key to a recovery in jet fuel demand, warned of a slowdown in ticket sales https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/united-airlines-warns-delta-variant-hit-revenue-capacity-2021-09-09. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $68.06 a barrel at 0133 GMT, after dropping 1.7% on Thursday. Brent crude futures fell 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.33 a barrel, extending a 1.6% drop from Thursday.
New York City, NYtheladders.com

Jobs requiring vaccination spike after Pfizer vaccine FDA approval

Job ads listing vaccine requirements jumped nearly 140% from July to August. September numbers are on track for a new record. New York, New York (September 9, 2021) – When the FDA approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid vaccine on August 23, the number of job postings requiring vaccinations increased immediately. Data scientists from Ladders, Inc., the career site for high paying professional jobs, completed a comprehensive review of nearly four million high-paying career job postings in North America. From July to August, job ads that noted vaccine requirements jumped nearly 140%. “This is especially noteworthy because it’s exceedingly rare for companies to list vaccine requirements in job postings at all. Traditionally, that’s something that’s reserved for employee handbooks,” said Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella. “So, when you analyze this research you should keep in mind that these numbers are just the tip of a massive iceberg. There are countless businesses requiring vaccination that don’t mention it in job advertisements.”
Cell PhonesArkansas Online

Opposition app raises Russia's ire

Russia's internet censor threatened Thursday to fine Google and Apple if they don't remove an app built by opposition leaders that encourages voters to cast ballots against the party of President Vladimir Putin, saying the companies are interfering in the nation's electoral processes. The move follows weeks of private demands...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

PARIS (Reuters) - The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. “They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans...
HealthInc.com

Why Biden's Vaccine Mandate May Fall Apart

President Biden announced a requirement for all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate a Covid-19 vaccination or require weekly Covid tests for all unvaccinated employees. Companies are scrambling to deal with the logistics of this. How do you track weekly tests? Who pays for these tests? If it's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy