Europe

Russia will build a multi-functional port in Vladivostok to promote the development of the country's Far East

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ministry of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic and the consortium of several organizations signed in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum a treaty on the construction of a multifunctional port in Vladivostok (Russia), according to a release of the state development corporation VEB.RF, published this Friday.

