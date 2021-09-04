Russia will build a multi-functional port in Vladivostok to promote the development of the country’s Far East

What to eat when it is cold and you find yourself on the edge of the world? Russia's indigenous peoples have very extravagant recipes for such situations. In a place where there is so much fish that even desserts are made from it, a jelly made from fish skin simply had to appear. This is how the Udege people (in 2010, there were just 1,500 of them left) make it: The dried skin of keta salmon is cleaned off its scales, milk is added and then the dish is simmered in a saucepan over a low heat, until it reaches a jelly-like consistency. Essentially, that's it - the dish is almost ready. All that remains to be done is to pour the hot jelly into bowls, add berries and chopped nuts and acorns and wait for the mosi to set.