Time flies when you’re having fun

Greenville- Class after class the large crowd in the 4-H horse grandstands heard one name over and over again, Kara Strait. In the four biggest classes Friday; Poles, Stakes, Keyhole and Barrels she placed a impressive first place and won the Championship in all of them riding her 10 year old Palomino, Sandy. The 18 year old competed in the 16-18 year old classes. The way her birthday falls, she will have one more year in 4-H to defend her titles. She also participated in ground roping, speed and control, ranch riding, ranch versatility team tournament and placed first in ranch horse pleasure on Saturday. Sunday, at the open horse show, she participated in youth barrels and ran her best time ever. She did the barrels in a whopping time of 16.6 seconds on her horse Sandy. She also did open poles but didn’t place. Not only did she ride her Palomino these three days but in each class she also rode her horse Sinica, a beautiful black mare that is 22 years old.