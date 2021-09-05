Trumbull man rescues family member stuck in Ida's path

A Trumbull man rushed to the rescue of a close family member who was stuck in the path of Hurricane Ida.

Sixty-three-year-old Rob Iannazzo says he is grateful to be back home and safe after a harrowing 29-hour journey right into the path of Hurricane Ida.

The financial advisor told News 12 he flew to Houston on Tuesday. Then, he drove almost 400 miles to New Orleans to rescue his cousin, 63-year-old Dave Iannazzo, who had just moved to the area from Connecticut to begin a retirement he had been looking forward to for years.

What his cousin did not expect was for one of the worst hurricanes in American history to tear through Louisiana, leaving him stranded in an unfamiliar place.

Rob Iannazzo, along with David Iannazzo's niece Amanda, picked up his cousin and drove him to Houston, where they all flew safely out of the region.

Rob Iannazzo told News 12 his family has always been close, and he didn't hesitate for a second to make the journey.