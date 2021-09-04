Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group's suits

The Biden administration filed suit against the state of Texas on Thursday to stop enforcement of the Texas Heartbeat Act, the law that effectively ended abortion care in the state when it went into effect earlier this month. Speaking from Austin, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the law “clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent.” Garland went on to call the law, S.B. 8, an “unprecedented scheme” designed to do an end run around the Constitution by deputizing private citizens, rather than Texas officials, to enforce the ban. In the lawsuit, lawyers for the Justice Department asked for S.B. 8...