Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group's suits
DALLAS (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state's largest anti-abortion group under a https://apnews.com/article/health-texas-us-supreme-court-laws-gun-politics-15b5ade8ad341cd7f9e61da10a994c43">new law banning most abortions. The https://www.plannedparenthood.org/uploads/filer_public/6b/5b/6b5b7660-3ec0-458f-8fc2-433185e1dd86/20210902_temporary_restraining_order_granted.pdf">temporary restraining order was issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to a Planned Parenthood request....www.edglentoday.com
Comments / 0