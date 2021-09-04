CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group's suits

edglentoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state's largest anti-abortion group under a https://apnews.com/article/health-texas-us-supreme-court-laws-gun-politics-15b5ade8ad341cd7f9e61da10a994c43">new law banning most abortions. The https://www.plannedparenthood.org/uploads/filer_public/6b/5b/6b5b7660-3ec0-458f-8fc2-433185e1dd86/20210902_temporary_restraining_order_granted.pdf">temporary restraining order was issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to a Planned Parenthood request....

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinics#Medical Abortion#Lawsuits#Ap#Maya Guerra Gamble#Planned Parenthood#Texas Right To Life#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Related
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

The federal suit against Texas's abortion law may fail. It's still worthwhile.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the state of Texas on Thursday, arguing that SB8 - the so-called heartbeat statute that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy - violated the Constitution and is preempted by federal law. The complaint could be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the federal response to the unusual Texas statute.
Texas StatePosted by
Rolling Stone

Biden Administration Sues to Stop ‘Clearly Unconstitutional’ Texas Abortion Bounty Law

The Biden administration filed suit against the state of Texas on Thursday to stop enforcement of the Texas Heartbeat Act, the law that effectively ended abortion care in the state when it went into effect earlier this month. Speaking from Austin, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the law “clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent.” Garland went on to call the law, S.B. 8, an “unprecedented scheme” designed to do an end run around the Constitution by deputizing private citizens, rather than Texas officials, to enforce the ban. In the lawsuit, lawyers for the Justice Department asked for S.B. 8...
Texas StateWashington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
Tennessee StateOak Ridger

Tennessee's strict new abortion law will remain blocked, federal appeals court rules

Tennessee's strict abortion restrictions passed in 2020 will remain blocked after a ruling from a federal appeals court Friday. Gov. Bill Lee signed a wide-ranging bill last summer putting in place some of the nation's restrictive abortion measures, including one that seeks to block the procedure at a gestational stage as early as six weeks or if the doctor knows the patient is seeking an abortion due to the fetus' sex, race or Down syndrome diagnosis.
Texas Stateeasttexasradio.com

DOJ Files Suit Over Texas Abortion Law

The Justice Department has sued the State of Texas over a new law that bans most abortions. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, alleges that the legislature enacted the bill in open defiance of the Constitution. The court filing asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid and to protect the rights that Texas has violated.
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

U.S. attorney general announces lawsuit against Texas abortion law

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit Thursday against Texas' restrictive abortion law. "Today, after careful assessment of the facts and the law the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas," Garland said. Garland criticized the new state law, Texas Senate Bill...
Texas Statetpr.org

Texas Matters: Abortion Vigilantes And 'Eliminating' Texas Rapists

On Thursday Attorney General Merrick Garland tried to block the Texas SB8 anti-abortion law. The law took effect on Sept. 1 and was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott. This is the nation’s more restrictive anti-abortion law. It bans the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy and allows private citizens to take legal action against anyone who helps a woman terminate her pregnancy.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Editorial: To stop the Texas abortion law, Congress has to act

For nearly half a century, the federal courts could be counted on to protect women and their constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed in four major rulings — starting with Roe v. Wade — that women have a right to an abortion up to the point of viability of the fetus at about 24 weeks and could not be hindered by onerous requirements.
Texas StateCBS Austin

Pro-abortion, anti-abortion forces react to DOJ lawsuit over strict new Texas abortion law

“The act is clearly unconstitutional under long standing Supreme Court precedent,” said US Attorney General Merrick Garland. Today the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit, suing Texas over Senate Bill 8, also known as the heartbeat bill. That's the new restrictive abortion law that went into effect on September 1, it bans abortions after six weeks and empowers anyone to sue someone who has assisted in an abortion.
Texas StateLubbock Avalanche-Journal

'Clearly unconstitutional': Justice Department sues Texas to block abortion law

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department is suing the state of Texas in an attempt to block the enforcement of a strict abortion law decried by the Biden administration as an untenable denial of reproductive health care for women. “The (Texas) act is clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent," Attorney...

Comments / 0

Community Policy