CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

She was hospitalized with COVID-19 while pregnant. Now she’s urging others to get the vaccine.

By Marie McCullough
inquirer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started with sniffles in early May. A week later, she was on a ventilator at Virtua Voorhees Hospital, fighting for her life – and the life of her unborn child. She shared the harrowing details of her COVID-19 ordeal in hopes of helping other pregnant people avoid what happened to her. The airlift to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. The emergency cesarean section to deliver her son, 10 weeks early. The hemorrhage. The lung embolism. The six weeks on life support. The separation from loved ones. And now, the ongoing struggle to recover from the debilitating physical, cognitive, and mental health after-effects of intensive care.

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Virtua Voorhees Hospital#Covid#Cdc#Virtua Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida Statewfla.com

7 fully vaccinated Florida COVID-19 patients die in what doctors say is extremely rare situation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Patricia Seemann runs her own medical practice in St. Cloud, providing health care services to homebound patients. She said, up until two weeks ago, she was able to successfully treat every patient who contracted COVID-19. But, since then, she said seven fully vaccinated patients died from complications, such as pneumonia or stroke, caused by the virus.
Public Healthkhqa.com

Pregnant nurse passes with unborn child due to COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — A pregnant nurse at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Fla., along with her unborn child, passed away due to COVID-19. Hayley Richardson, 32, died within three weeks of catching the virus. Richardson's family and friends, as well as her co-workers at Ascension Sacred Heart, are devastated...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reports eight pregnant mothers have died in last four weeks; 72 unborn babies of COVID moms have died since pandemic began

Mississippi state health officials say eight pregnant Mississippi women have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last four weeks. “It’s been a rough month and a half,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday. “The Delta surge has really been stressful. It’s overwhelmed our health system, and it’s caused a number of deaths.”
Public Healthideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
Public Healthjhu.edu

Vaccines beat natural immunity in fight against COVID-19

A common reason cited for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19—especially among the young and healthy—is "I trust my immune system" or some variation of that line. The same goes for those who have already had the virus and assume they've developed some natural immunity. Though the human immune system is...
Illinois StatePosted by
USA TODAY

'I lose sleep at night': Surge of pregnant women with severe COVID seen at Illinois hospital

PEORIA — A recent surge in the number of pregnant women hospitalized for COVID-19 is causing Dr. Michael Leonardi to lose sleep. Leonardi is an OB-GYN with OSF HealthCare who specializes in high-risk pregnancies. He said there was a dramatic jump in the number of pregnant COVID-19 patients hospitalized at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center between July and August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy