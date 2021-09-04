She was hospitalized with COVID-19 while pregnant. Now she’s urging others to get the vaccine.

It started with sniffles in early May. A week later, she was on a ventilator at Virtua Voorhees Hospital, fighting for her life – and the life of her unborn child. She shared the harrowing details of her COVID-19 ordeal in hopes of helping other pregnant people avoid what happened to her. The airlift to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. The emergency cesarean section to deliver her son, 10 weeks early. The hemorrhage. The lung embolism. The six weeks on life support. The separation from loved ones. And now, the ongoing struggle to recover from the debilitating physical, cognitive, and mental health after-effects of intensive care.