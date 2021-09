The Burger King Keep it Real Meals are being launched by the QSR brand as part of its commitment to real, high-quality foods and have been curated by a few celebrities for a bit of star power. The meals come in the form of the Cornell Haynes Jr Meal, the Larissa Machado Meal and the Chase Hudson Meal, which have been curated by Nelly, Anitta and Lil' Huddy, respectively. The meals will be available starting September 12, 2021 for Royal Perks members who can pick up the meals for $6 each via the BK app or online.