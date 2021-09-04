CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is MagSafe?

By Wanni Arachchige Udara Madusanka Perera
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's everything you need to know about MagSafe for iPhone. The iPhone 12 is a big step forward for the iPhone, not only in terms of design and performance, but the introduction of MagSafe for iPhone. Reviving a much beloved accessory brand from the MacBook range, MagSafe for iPhone is essentially a ring of magnets and other tech surrounding the wireless charging coil on the rear of the iPhone 12 range, allowing you to attach accessories and wireless chargers with a satisfying snap.

