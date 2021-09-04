Midnight Diner Movie Review

Real talk now: Evaluating character-study documentaries about mountain climbers for me always collides with the amount of time I spend in a semi-fetal position going “oh fuck holy shit aaahhhhhhh noooooooo.” Directors Peter Mortimer (who also narrates) and Nick Rosen spend two years following Marc-André Leclerc, a 23-year-old Canadian climber whose remarkable feats even amaze fellow climbers, including Free Solo subject Alex Honnold. The filmmakers face something of a unique challenge, in that the free-spirited, publicity-shy Leclerc is perpetually ditching them so he can make his landmark climbs truly on his own, and they do a solid job of building his unique personality and its role in the direction his life took into their narrative. But their wisest decision—and most harrowing, to the vertigo-prone—is making the most of the footage they do get of Leclerc plying his trade. At times they swing the camera over his head at times to emphasize the sheer madness of climbing without a rope; at other times, they allow the observation of his technique to play out without music or other dramatization, such that you might simply feel like you’re in the presence of an artist at work. While his fingertips keep him from falling hundreds of feet, you might just be watching through yours. Available Sept. 10 in theaters.