CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Midnight Diner Movie Review

By Wanni Arachchige Udara Madusanka Perera
yourchoiceway.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I first got my drivers license at 17, there weren't that many places to drive to that I could afford. All of my buddies were in similar situations. The one place where we could all meet and hang out was at the local diner. If you grew up in...

www.yourchoiceway.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diners#The Flagship Diner#Chinese#Japanese#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
Related
Moviesmoviehole.net

HipBeat Review : Do yourself a favor and see this movie!

Have you ever watched a film that felt so raw and genuine that you mistook it for a documentary and something real? Writer-director-star Samuel Kay Forrest is ready to take audiences on quite a journey into the life of a person lost and searching for themselves. Forrest’s new film, HipBeat, is a powerful and engrossing character study that features Angus, someone who is strong in their beliefs and vulnerable in their identity. Are you ready to be taken on an unexpected journey?
Moviespittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Having few worlds left to conquer in the traditional comic-book style, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is starting to experiment with other genres. The mega-franchise — now basically a studio unto itself, albeit one under the watchful, murine eye of Disney — is eager to absorb, remix and generally play. “Shang-Chi...
Moviesfangirlish.com

Movie Review: ‘Really Love’ Is An Exploration Of Black Love

Romance movies are making a comeback. It’s one of our favorite film genres because who doesn’t love to watch people fall in love on screen?. As a woman of color, growing up it was very difficult to find a romance that had people who looked like me. I grew up watching a lot of romance films featuring white faces. Of course, there was nothing wrong with that at all and sure, I loved them all and still do, but the characters were not a representation of me. When a Black person was in a romance film, they were basically the stereotypical cheerleader to their white friends. And they most certainly were not viewed as sexy or the love interest.
Movieschatsports.com

Francis Mcdermott Movies: The Greatest Movie Reviews

As a fan of the Academy Awards, I am always on the lookout for movies to watch. It’s not often that I find one worth my time and then it is even rarer when someone else recommends watching it too. This year, Francis McDermott Movies: the Greatest Movie Reviews came up in conversation with colleagues and friends alike. Turns out they were all huge fans! So naturally, I had to check them out myself.
MoviesTVOvermind

Ice Road Movie Review and Lessons

Ice Road Truckers fans now have something new and exciting to watch. But having Liam Neeson as the middling actioner in the film does not make it interesting as it sounds. It is heightened to The Ice Road with some intentional avalanches, mechanical sabotages, and frantic gunfire. It is surprising how two movies by Liam Neeson are released after those few months in such an economy. Liam is back after The Marksman January release. In both films, he is required to upgrade his skills to save his friends. But his skills are not complex enough to terminate the bad guys, which makes both films not as thrilling as The Grey or Taken. Liam Neeson has been off the game for an extended period. Therefore, his imposing and gruff presence makes the movie a must-watch. The humane and natural perils make The Ice Road dull. With the given stakes and the settings, it is not crazy like it was expected. Jonathan Hensleigh, the director and writer, has done an exceptional action by creating a foreboding tone. The tone has widescreen and impressive vistas whose expanses are snowy and unforgiving.
Moviestheridgefieldpress.com

Movie review: 'Cinderella' tries too hard to be cool

My, Cinderella has changed. Yes, she may still stay in her “own little corner” in her stepmother’s house, but that space now doubles as a workspace for an aspiring fashion designer. Of course, she must still deal with how her late father’s wife undermines her ambitions. And Cinderella still wants to go to the ball at the palace, less to meet the prince and more to promote her fashion collection.
Omaha, NEunothegateway.com

The rebirth of Midnight Movies at the Dundee Theater

The Dundee Theater is a historic place, having been in operation for longer than the vast majority of its patrons have been alive, yet it has always been most famous for its “Midnight Movies”—a tradition that spanned many years, given life by feverish community support. From 2001 to 2013, the theater showed fan-favorite films on a weekly basis, from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” to “Princess Bride.”
MoviesHuntsville Item

MOVIE REVIEW: 'Worth' is packed with great performances

I’ve written before about how often we conflate “the best acting” with “the most acting,” and it’s something I still harp on quite a bit, because it never fully seems to set in. We reward dramatic transformations, scenes teeming with emotion, tears and struggle and anguish playing out on the screen, in part because it’s easier to understand just how much effort is going into that particular brand of make-believe. While I would never want to diminish that effort, it’s also always worth noting that those are far from the only impressive performances out there.
New York City, NYyourchoiceway.com

Dating & New York Movie Review

You've heard the age-old cliché many times before: New York City is like a character itself in any given movie. New York is never more prevalent than in romantic comedies, but what is it about the hustling-and-bustling of such a chaotic city that makes people in movies feel so romantic? Jonah Feingold's directorial debut "Dating & New York" (he also wrote and produced the film) gives a familiar story a fairytale sheen, playing into the cinematic notion that there's a little magic within the crazy confines of the city.
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

7@four: Brent’s Movie Reviews

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a lot happening on local big screens. Watch the video to see Hollins University film professor Brent Stevens review some flicks.
MoviesDaily Iowan

Movie Review: The Suicide Squad

Let it be known that The Suicide Squad is definitely not the same movie as Suicide Squad, even if it does share a few crucial plot points and cast members. The newer film, which opened in theaters on Aug. 6, immediately demonstrated a massive improvement in quality from the 2016 version, and has been confirmed as neither a sequel nor a remake. Of course, this is to be expected from a film directed by James Gunn, also responsible for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which shares a similar comedic dramatism as The Suicide Squad.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

4 movies on Amazon with better reviews not to miss this weekend

The weekend is the ideal time to rest and take the opportunity to see the best movies in the streaming platforms. If what you are looking for are productions relatively new and with great recognition from both the expert critic as a good score from others spectators, this is the list you needed. Here we tell you the best options to enjoy in Amazon Prime Video.
MoviesPosted by
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

BJ’s at the Movies: Joanna’s Review of the Legendary ‘Candyman’

It's the return to Cabrini-Green. After nearly 30 years, someone dared to say his name five times and the result unleashed a new wave of terror. I got to check out the new "Candyman" at Alamo Drafthouse, and it was terrifying and terrifyingly sweet, just as sweet as their signature drinks to accompany the movie- The Writing on the Wall made with reposado tequila, lemon, bitters, a splash of mezcal, bitters, and honey syrup. Also available is The Shandyman, made with bourbon, ginger liqueur, marigold tea, honey syrup, lemon, and topped with a Belgian-style wheat beer. These drinks are only available if you say their name five times, no, not really- but they are only available at screenings of "Candyman".
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEW: 'Candyman' not as 'sweet' as original

“Candyman” (Horror/Thriller: 1 hour, 31 minutes) Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris and Colman Domingo. Rated: R (Bloody violence, gore, profanity and sexual references) Movie Review: A sequel to the horror film “Candyman” (Director Bernard Rose, 1992), this current movie in the series, which includes two movies from the 1990s,...
Lansing, MIlcc.edu

Review: New Marvel movie full of action

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues to create fantastic films including the newest one, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which was released in theaters on Sept. 3. The film takes place sometime after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” when half of the universe’s population is returned. Shang-Chi,...
Moviescityweekly.net

Movie Reviews: New Releases for Sept. 10

Real talk now: Evaluating character-study documentaries about mountain climbers for me always collides with the amount of time I spend in a semi-fetal position going “oh fuck holy shit aaahhhhhhh noooooooo.” Directors Peter Mortimer (who also narrates) and Nick Rosen spend two years following Marc-André Leclerc, a 23-year-old Canadian climber whose remarkable feats even amaze fellow climbers, including Free Solo subject Alex Honnold. The filmmakers face something of a unique challenge, in that the free-spirited, publicity-shy Leclerc is perpetually ditching them so he can make his landmark climbs truly on his own, and they do a solid job of building his unique personality and its role in the direction his life took into their narrative. But their wisest decision—and most harrowing, to the vertigo-prone—is making the most of the footage they do get of Leclerc plying his trade. At times they swing the camera over his head at times to emphasize the sheer madness of climbing without a rope; at other times, they allow the observation of his technique to play out without music or other dramatization, such that you might simply feel like you’re in the presence of an artist at work. While his fingertips keep him from falling hundreds of feet, you might just be watching through yours. Available Sept. 10 in theaters.
Moviesarcamax.com

Movie review: 'Queenpins' an aggressively mediocre and disappointing endeavor

From the studio that brought you “Hustlers” comes another ripped-from-the-headlines tale about women who live, laugh and love to scam. Based on the true story of Robin Ramirez, a Phoenix woman who plead guilty in 2013 to fraud and counterfeiting somewhere north of $40 million in fake coupons she sold online, “Queenpins” is “Extreme Couponing” with a criminal twist. Unfortunately, this crime comedy, written and directed by husband and wife team Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly, is an aggressively mediocre and disappointing endeavor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy