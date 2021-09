It’s been 258 days since the Texas Longhorns last took the field and a lot has changed since then. The Longhorns have a new head coach in Steve Sarkisian, a new quarterback in redshirt freshman Hudson Card and there’s a jump to the SEC on the horizon. But before any of that happens, they need to kick off the 2021 season against the No. 23 team in the country — the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Head coach Billy Napier led his team to an upset of the Iowa State Cyclones a year ago and would love nothing more than to fell another Big 12 foe in the opener.