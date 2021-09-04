Who's betting what and how much with WVU-Maryland
West Virginia and Maryland will kickoff a short time from now, renewing a rivalry that has seen the two teams play a total of 52 times. It is expected to be a tight one, but just how close is up in the air as the line in Las Vegas is jumping all over the place leading up to the game. The Mountaineers opened as 4.5-point favorites when the line was released on July 4th weekend - a rare early line because it is a season opener. Within a few days, the line had dropped to 3.5 points. Earlier this week, it dropped again to 3 points, then again to 2.5 points. Despite 61% of bets coming in on West Virginia, almost 60% of the money came in on Maryland before the line dropped to 2.5. Translation: the general public put a lot of small bets on WVU, but the sharps were placing large bets on the Terrapins. The money has been more even since the line dropped below three points.247sports.com
