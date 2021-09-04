Who's betting what and how much with WVU-Maryland

Let’s be honest for a second. Neal Brown has stepped into a very difficult situation here. First he comes in late in 2019 to take over for Dana Holgorsen. He has to try and keep the recruiting class together and then put a staff together and get ready for the offseason. That is always a tough ordeal. Then the pandemic of 2020 hit and the offseason, the planning, the entire setup for turned on its head. For the most part, 2021 has been pretty normal. We got back to official visits on campus and we are looking at a team that is experiencing camp for the first time in a while. All of that is exciting. Add in the fact that we have two regional rivals in the first three week (Maryland and Virginia Tech), there is a chance for this team to get big wins early and start the year out right. I’m excited to see what this team can do. I’m excited for Leddie Brown. I’m excited for the defense. I’m excited for WVU Football.