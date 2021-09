There are many ways to make a Chevy Camaro fast, but Big Block power has to be one of the most exciting, as evidenced by the ’69 in the following feature video. Built to look good on the street and tear up the drag strip, this 1969 Chevy Camaro is true enthusiast creation. It was pieced together bit by bit over time, and now, it’s quite a bit more than the sum of its parts. Bringing it to that higher level is a heaping serving of all-atmosphere motor, namely a 572 Big Block V8. Pop the hood, and this beefy motor gleams in the black engine bay with a polished sparkle, throwing down a meaty 716 horsepower and 706 pound-feet of torque. It also sounds amazing thanks to a set of Hooker headers and Magnaflow exhaust system.