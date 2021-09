Doug Gottlieb doesn’t think Ben Roethlisberger’s comments to the Steelers about doing whatever it takes to get TJ Watt back on the field have anything to do with them winning football games. Doug believes Big Ben is still upset that the Steelers wouldn’t pay him what he wanted and that he just hopes TJ can stick it to the Steelers because, not because he really believes TJ actually deserves it. Doug can’t really take anything Ben says seriously since he has a history of making inflammatory comments and trying to make himself look like the good guy when he doesn’t get his way.