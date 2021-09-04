Jesse Jackson: Why are a few Democrats blocking Biden’s bold recovery agenda?
(Trice Edney Wire) – This is the week that will tell whether Washington will act to address the growing crises that threaten our democracy. Across the country, COVID-19 is spiking once more, as the Delta variant proves ever more contagious. Floods in the Northeast join flames in the Northwest, as extreme weather caused by climate change takes an ever-greater toll in lives and resources.newpittsburghcourier.com
Comments / 0