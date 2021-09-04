CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

Woman Killed In Car-To-Car Shooting And Crash On 210 Freeway In Arcadia, Shooter Still At-Large

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARCADIA (CBSLA) – A woman was killed Saturday in a car-to-car shooting and crash on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia, and the gunman remains at-large. The incident occurred at about 9:05 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, near the Baldwin Avenue offramp. Investigators with the California Highway Patrol searched for...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Crime & Safety
California Crime & Safety
