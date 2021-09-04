CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet abduction to be made criminal offence in bid to crack down on dog thieves

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePet abduction will be made a criminal offense in the UK under government plans to crack down on dognappers following a surge of thefts during the pandemic. Ministers want to change the law so it reflects the severity of the crimes carried out by thieves, taking into account the emotional distress it can cause the animal and acknowledging they represent far more than just property to their owners.

