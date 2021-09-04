My First Time to The Underground Music Showcase

With a digital archive of more than 25,000 concerts and hundreds of on-demand videos of full shows from marquee acts like Metallica, Pearl Jam, The Rolling Stones, Dead & Company, and Phish, nugs.net has quadrupled its collection of music since launching its first subscription streaming service in 2015. Over the past year, streaming has become a vital part of the music landscape, and nugs.net’s on-demand access to live music has been a lifeline to fans worldwide, nearly doubling its subscriber base since this time last year. The ever-expanding collection of full length, professionally recorded concerts feature some of the best live performances whether 30 years ago or yesterday, and nugs.net is proud to announce that The Hold Steady, Ziggy Marley, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have been added to the streaming platform this week, with Van Morrison joining later this month. A mix of new and archival shows from all four artists will be added to nugs.net over future months.