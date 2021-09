KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney cross country teams won the season-opening UNK Invitational Friday night at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course. The 27th-ranked men had three of the top five finishers and there was a herd of Lopers placing seventh through 13th to finish with 26 points. Fort Hays State (51) was second with Northwest (Kansas) Tech (61) a close third and Peru State (115) fourth.