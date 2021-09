Blade and Sorcery’s next big update will introduce a key new feature the adds more to the game beyond its arena-based action. Update 10 will include an early version of a Dungeon mode, in which players will be able to infiltrate and explore randomized dungeons. The first iteration will include a few different room types, mixing castle and cave environments, though this will be expanded over time, too. Enemy AI will also be tweaked to react a little differently and you’ll also be able to use stealth, though developer WarpFrog has warned this won’t reach the polish of an actual stealth-focused game.