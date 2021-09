Kanye West and his long-awaited new album “Donda” are already breaking records on Apple Music. The album, which dropped by surprise on Sunday, set a new record by reaching No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart in 152 countries in 24 hours. According to Apple, in the album’s first full day of release, “Donda” was streamed over 60 million times in the U.S. Of the top 20 spots on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 Global songs chart, 19 were from “Donda,” which boasts an expansive 27 song tracklist. West and “Donda” also broke the 2021 record for being the most-streamed artist...