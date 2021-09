For Hope Lutheran High School students and staff, the beginning of this academic year included a special celebration of their new building’s grand opening. The building represents the realization of many people’s dreams about how they want to serve students, Hope Lutheran English and Theater Teacher Mike Charron said. “And a lot of people sacrificed to provide the resources to make it happen, because they believe so much in giving the best we can for these kids and giving them a great Christian education,” he said.