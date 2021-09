The year is 2003 and you just removed your BFF from your Top Eight because they allegedly made out with your ex of three days at a screening of Jeepers Creepers 2. You’re feeling your feelings so you decide to let the poetry flow on a bulletin post in which you just copy and paste lyrics from Brand New’s “Play Crack the Sky” and you decide to change your profile pic to something a bit more representative of your entire world collapsing so you snap what they recently dubbed a “selfie” your hair swooped over one eye like a sad and stiff waterfall, the other eye caked in black eyeliner, not a drop of joy to be found on your tormented duck face.