1 shot multiple times on same street as 2019 killing in N. Harris County
One person was found shot multiple times Saturday in a north Harris County neighborhood where a resident was killed nearly two years ago while standing in his garage. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Arbor Trails Drive near Treaschwig Road. The male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting, or if authorities were on the hunt for a gunman. Saturday's shooting happened at the same home where a 29-year-old man was shot to death nearly two years ago. It wasn't immediately clear if the two incidents were connected. Deodrick Bradley was killed by an unknown man as he stood in his garage in Sept. 2019 . While the killer was caught on camera, no arrests were made in the case.
