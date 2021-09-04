1 shot multiple times on same street as 2019 killing in N. Harris County

One person was found shot multiple times Saturday in a north Harris County neighborhood where a resident was killed nearly two years ago while standing in his garage.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Arbor Trails Drive near Treaschwig Road.

The male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting, or if authorities were on the hunt for a gunman.

Saturday's shooting happened at the same home where a 29-year-old man was shot to death nearly two years ago. It wasn't immediately clear if the two incidents were connected.