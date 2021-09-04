CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Big Brother 23 Live Feeds: Power of Veto Plans for Week 9

By Tammie Slogeris
Big Brother 17
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is Veto Day inside the Big Brother 23 house and the houseguests are up nice and early in preparation for this week’s visit from Zingbot! All but two Big Brother 2021 houseguests will be playing in this week’s Power of Veto, but that isn’t going to stop Zingbot from roasting them all. It’s going to be a fun day for the Big Brother HGs for sure, but let’s find out what the plan is for this week’s Veto Competition.

bigbrothernetwork.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Reality Tv#Power Of Veto#Hoh#Pov#Cookout#Facebook Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ winner predictions: Tiffany Mitchell falls out of 1st place and is overtaken by …

After five straight weeks of being ranked the most likely houseguest to win Season 23 of “Big Brother,” Tiffany Mitchell has been dethroned. The 40-year old phlebotomist from Detroit has been called one of the greatest masterminds to ever set foot in the house, but her quest for the $750,000 grand prize could be in jeopardy. Tiffany has butted heads with her Cookout alliance and is seen as a bully by some of her housemates. Taking all of that into consideration, loyal viewers making their predictions at Gold Derby have dropped Tiffany from the top spot in favor of the...
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Who Won The HOH, And How The Double Eviction Twist Will Change The Game

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 23 live feeds. Read at your own risk!. The Big Brother Houseguests had no trouble at all sending Sarah Beth Steagall home, and her eviction put The Cookout one step closer to its goal of reaching the Final 6. Of course, another week means an opportunity for things to go awry, especially with the huge double eviction twist that Julie Chen Moonves announced at the end of the eviction episode.
TV & Videosrealitytitbit.com

Who plays Zingbot on CBS's Big Brother season 23?

The much-loved robot with absolutely no filter, Zingbot, has returned to the 23rd season of Big Brother. Fans wonder who voices the star. The robot who has made appearances on the show since Big Brother 12 is back to give the contestants some brutal but hilarious comments. Being the voice...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Are We Getting Another Showmance on 'Big Brother' Season 23?

First, there was Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez. Then, there was Derek Xiao and Hannah Chaddha, despite their anti-showmance attitude. But while there have been several will-they-won't-they showmances on Big Brother Season 23, the one fans most recently got a glimpse of was one that they never expected. Article continues...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Big Brother' 2021: Veto Ceremony Outcome Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Big Brother's Power of Veto ceremony proved to have terrible consequences for one houseguest in particular. After finding himself on the block after the Chopping Block Roulette twist played out, Xavier ended up winning the Power of Veto. As a result, Sarah Beth was able to implement her backdoor plan, placing Derek X. on the block. Based on the responses to this action, fans are not happy to see that Derek X. could be evicted come Thursday.
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

The OTEV curse is broken, but Alyssa’s chances of winning ‘Big Brother 23’ look slim

Alyssa Lopez won OTEV this week on “Big Brother 23” — or technically, she was thrown it by Kyland Young, who wanted her to win so he could get the second Veto since he bet on her in Veto Derby. No matter, she’s still in the “BB” record books now as an OTEV champ. The good news for her is that the OTEV curse has been broken, by Cody Calafiore last year, but the bad news is that she’s unlikely to pull a Cody and win the whole shebang. Until Cody last season, nobody had won the iconic Veto comp and...
TV ShowsPosted by
IBTimes

‘Big Brother’ 2021 Spoilers: New HOH After The Double Updates On His Cookout Nomination Plans

“Big Brother” viewers watched Thursday night as not one, but two Season 23 cast members were booted from the game. During the first half of the live episode on CBS, Claire was evicted during her ally Tiffany’s Head of Household reign. After it was revealed the episode would feature a surprise double eviction, Hannah secured the next HOH title, nominating Alyssa and Xavier for eviction.
TV & VideosCanyon News

“Big Brother 23” And ‘The Cookout’ Alliance

HOLLYWOOD—I wrote a column a few weeks ago about the mechanisms of the CBS reality competition series “Big Brother.” I promised I would address my thoughts behind the dominant alliance of the “Big Brother 23” game, ‘The Cookout’ and their quest to crown the first African-American/Black winner of the game. Hey, I use the term interchangeably, even though I prefer African-American. I know what some of you will say Tamar Braxton was the first African-American winner, but that was for “Celebrity Big Brother” not proper BB.
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ episode 27 recap: Did the Veto save Alyssa or Xavier on September 8? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

This week on “Big Brother,” the Cookout’s agreed-upon plan was for Claire Rehfuss to be the target. However, Claire’s BFF Tiffany Mitchell essentially steamrolled that idea when she won the endurance Head of Household competition and targeted Alyssa Lopez instead, putting her up alongside her plus-one, Xavier Prather. Xavier hinted that if he won this week’s Power of Veto comp, he’d use it to remove Alyssa from the block and force Tiffany to nominate Claire instead. So how did the Veto drama play out on Wednesday night? SEE‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 22 seasons, plus spin-offs Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother”...
TV & VideosBig Brother 17

Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Week 8 High Rollers Room Results

The High Rollers Room twist made its third and final appearance today for Big Brother 23 as the HGs went back to the room to learn their awarded points and the next challenge to win the latest twist power. Read on for the results from the Live Feeds. Heading into...
TV ShowsPopculture

'Big Brother' 2021: Veto Outcome Has Fans Thrilled

As always, Wednesday night's episode of Big Brother featured the Power of Veto competition. Fans last saw that Sarah Beth and Kyland were anonymously nominated by the secret HoH, Claire, who won the power thanks to the Coin of Destiny. Xavier was also on the block after accepting a punishment in last week's veto competition. Alas, none of the nominees won the Power of Veto. Instead, Hannah ended up winning the veto and securing her first competition win in the process. Fans couldn't have been more thrilled by how the episode's events played out.
TV ShowsBig Brother 17

Tonight On Big Brother 23: Live Eviction & Endurance HOH Comp

Tonight on Big Brother 23 (8/7c) we’re back for the next eviction of the season with the live vote taking us down to Final 8 plus our next Endurance Head of Household competition to set us up for Week 9 of BB23. Let’s find out who gets evicted tonight and who takes control!

Comments / 0

Community Policy