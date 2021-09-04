Big Brother 23 Live Feeds: Power of Veto Plans for Week 9
It is Veto Day inside the Big Brother 23 house and the houseguests are up nice and early in preparation for this week’s visit from Zingbot! All but two Big Brother 2021 houseguests will be playing in this week’s Power of Veto, but that isn’t going to stop Zingbot from roasting them all. It’s going to be a fun day for the Big Brother HGs for sure, but let’s find out what the plan is for this week’s Veto Competition.bigbrothernetwork.com
Comments / 1