Big Brother 23 Live Feeds: Power of Veto Plans for Week 9

After five straight weeks of being ranked the most likely houseguest to win Season 23 of “Big Brother,” Tiffany Mitchell has been dethroned. The 40-year old phlebotomist from Detroit has been called one of the greatest masterminds to ever set foot in the house, but her quest for the $750,000 grand prize could be in jeopardy. Tiffany has butted heads with her Cookout alliance and is seen as a bully by some of her housemates. Taking all of that into consideration, loyal viewers making their predictions at Gold Derby have dropped Tiffany from the top spot in favor of the...