Beyoncé: Is turning 40! Try our quiz to test out your fan knowledge!

BBC
 7 days ago

The superstar singer is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and over her career she has sold more than 118 million records worldwide (178 million if you include her time with Destiny's Child!) and has performed to packed stadiums all over the world. As well as being...

MusicPosted by
GlobalGrind

Happy Birthday, Queen Bey! Which Beyoncé Alter Ego Are You? [QUIZ]

If the Lord woke you up today to celebrate the worldwide holiday that is Beyoncé‘s birthday, you are blessed and highly favored. Today, September 4, the Queen turns 40 years old and we are so humbled to continue to witness her incredible journey. Now the most awarded artist in entertainment history, a wife, and mom to three beautiful children, we were first introduced to Bey in the late ’90s as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child. Decades later not only is she still making music, she is the reigning Queen of music. In 2003, Beyoncé went solo and immediately amazed the world with her commitment to art and excellence. Today, she is best known for releasing classic visual albums like Lemonade and Black Is King; unprecedented stage moments like her headlining Homecoming set at Coachella; and her ability to push Black culture — and American culture, in general — forward through sound.
MoviesTwinfinite

Only True The Shining Fans Can Get A Perfect Score In This Trivia Quiz

It’s kind of nuts to think that Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining was met with such a lukewarm critical reception and soft box office when it released back in 1980. Indeed, with such a notoriously fraught production, and with Stephen King himself declaring the film as a “misogynistic” misinterpretation of the source material, it’s truly amazing that the legendary Manhattan-born filmmaker’s one-and-only horror pic has not only endured and weathered the storm but has gone on to become an outright masterpiece in the horror genre.
Beauty & FashionEssence

Beyoncé Steps Out In A Little Black Versace Dress

Put your freakum dress on. Queen Bey is kicking off her 40th birthday in style. The singer attended the 18th anniversary of Jay Z’s 40/40 Club in a jet black Versace design from the brand’s FW 2021 collection. She paired the safety pin dress (that costs $3495 if you’re feeling especially luxe) with $1395 hot pink, square toe satin pumps. Alexa, play “Freakum Dress” and then “6 Inch” by Yoncé.
TV ShowsETOnline.com

Beyoncé Turns 40: Singer Celebrates 'B At 40' With Epic Career Collage

Beyoncé is feeling the birthday love. The "Crazy In Love" singer celebrated her 40th birthday on Saturday and rang in the major milestone with an epic collage highlighting her amazing life and career on her website. The interactive piece is filled with photos, starting from 1981 to 2021. Each photo is clickable to see it in a larger format and includes childhood snaps, Destiny's Child's biggest moments, Bey's solo projects, award wins, fashion moments and even sweet family moments with husband JAY-Z, daughter Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi.
MoviesTwinfinite

A DCEU Trivia Quiz Only True Snyderverse Fans Can Ace

After Marvel’s incredible success adapting its most popular franchise to both cinema and television, it was only a matter of time before DC tried to grab its own slice of the pie. The results have been a bit of a mixed bag if we’re totally honest with ourselves, but for all the bad eggs, there have been one or two gems that shine toward a brighter future for the DCEU.
Beauty & Fashionhiphopwired.com

#BeyDay: Fans On Twitter Wish Beyoncé A Happy 40th Birthday

Beyoncé has literally grown up in the music industry right before our very eyes, and today (September 4) the singer, songwriter, and all-around boss of all bosses turned 40 years of age. Fans on Twitter are celebrating Queen Bey on reaching the life milestone and much of the reactions are centered on how the Houston superstar continues to shift the culture.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Beyoncé shares snaps from her stylish night out with Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are continuing their streak of incredible date night swag with their latest photoshoot, which Bey posted about to Instagram. The mother of three took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 8 to post a series of photos from a night out with her husband. The two have reportedly been spotted enjoying a lavish vacation out in Capri, Italy, following the “Green Light” singer’s 40th birthday.
