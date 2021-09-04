CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Dominates For Bronze Against Germany

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO – Team USA’s women’s wheelchair basketball squad won bronze on Saturday in the first of two medal games on Saturday at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. The Americans dominated Germany 64-51, taking the lead seven minutes into the first quarter and never giving it up. Four players put up double-digital point totals in the bronze medal game; Lindsay Zurbrugg (22 points), Courtney Ryan (14 points), Rose Hollermann (12 points) and Natalie Schneider (12 points).

