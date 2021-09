I’m starting this week with an apology because a rant is in order. Here goes. While in line at Jack’s Country Store, I noticed the young fellow behind me did not have a mask on. I thought perhaps he was an out-of-towner (I didn’t recognize him) who just didn’t know that Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a mask mandate for public indoor spaces, whether you’re vaccinated or not. So I said ( just trying to be a helpful citizen), “Maybe you don’t know that you need to wear a mask when you’re inside.”