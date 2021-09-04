CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kihei fire chars 1.5 acres

Maui News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Maui County under red flag warnings, crews put out a 1.5-acre brush fire in Kihei on Friday afternoon. The fire was reported at 1:26 p.m. near Piikea Avenue and Liloa Drive. Engine, tanker and ladder crews from Wailea, engine, tanker and hazmat crews from Kahului, and an engine crew from Kihei responded to the fire, along with the Maui Fire Department’s Air One helicopter and a battalion chief. Crews contained the fire by 2:21 p.m. and were conducting mop-up operations through the afternoon. Winds on-site were shifting with gusts up to 30 mph, the Fire Department said. The National Weather Service had warned that gusty winds and low humidity could create fire hazards in Hawaii’s leeward areas.

www.mauinews.com

