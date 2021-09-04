CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccination deadline extended by one week

By Lauren Reid
The Oakland Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a Campus Communication email sent this morning — Saturday, Sept. 4 — Oakland University announced an extension to the COVID-19 vaccination deadline by one week. All faculty, students and staff who have not yet received their first vaccination dose now have until Friday, Sept. 10 to do so. The deadline was previously Friday, Sept. 3.

